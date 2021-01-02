The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Why is Iran pushing antisemitic dog-whistle on Israel ‘false flag’ attack?

The dog whistle claiming that Israel will be behind “false flag” attacks in Iran to bring the US and Iran to war is part of this history of blaming Jews for conflicts.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 18:05
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Who wanted to pay the price of moral action to truly stop Iran? (photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Who wanted to pay the price of moral action to truly stop Iran?
(photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif took a page from antisemitic history by claiming that Israel could be  behind a “fake casus belli” and conspiratorial plan to push Iran and the US toward war. He claimed that “new intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans” and that this would lead to a “trap” for US President Donald Trump. Trump has vowed to hold Iran responsible for attacks against the US in Iraq. Iranian-backed militias have targeted US forces in Iraq since May 2019 in dozens of rocket attacks that have killed one US contractor and three members of the US-led international coalition. 

A year ago the US killed Iranian IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Reports indicate that Iran is on alert from the Persian Gulf to Iraq and that there is concern that Iranian-backed groups across the region could use the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death as an excuse to attack the US or Israel.  
Iran’s foreign minister has long sought to blame Israel for US tensions, often singling out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a warmonger and claiming the “B team” which is composed of US hawks and Israel “thirst for war.” Zarif, who was educated in the US and frequently speaks at US think tanks and is toasted in western capitals, knows that the language he uses is designed to appeal to a certain type of western conspiracy that sees Israel as behind US tensions with Iran. This conspiracy has antisemitic roots dating to the Elders of Zion conspiracy that argued Jews sought to control the world and blamed Jews for being behind every ill, from economic disaster to war. The dog whistle claiming that Israel will be behind “false flag” attacks in Iran to bring the US and Iran to war is part of this history of blaming Jews for conflicts.  
Over the years some have suggested a pro-Israel conspiracy to “drive” the US towards war. For instance, in 2017 an antisemitic conspiracy titled “America’s Jews are driving America’s Wars” sought to assert that “neo-cons” in the US, often a euphemism for Jewish commentators and policymakers close to the George W. Bush administration, were stoking tensions with Iran. This conspiracy has also claimed Israel was behind the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and other US wars in the Middle East.  
Malaysia’s antisemitic leader Mahathir Mohammed told the Organization of the Islamic Conference that “Jews rule the world by proxy, they get others to fight and die for them.” This antisemitic conspiracy has found root in Islamist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and sometimes among members of the regime in Tehran. It is tied to claims that “ISIS was created by Israel and the US,” another conspiracy theory that Iran’s regime members have spread in the past. These conspiracy theories have also found their way to academics on US and British campuses and even been aired by members of political parties in the West who try to argue Israel “benefits” from conflict. For instance a 2012 terror bombing in Egypt was blamed on Israel, “in whose interest is it to kill Egyptians, other than Israel,” one suggested.
Zarif’s goal in this tweet is to lay the groundwork to blame Israel if Iranian-backed. Militias attack US forces in Iraq.  
This is a shift from Zarif’s claims in recent days that the US was provoking Iran by flying B-52s to the region. Reports on January 1 included claims that Iran believed the Trump administration might strike Iran before it leaves office. The US, to downplay concerns, said it was bringing an aircraft carrier home.
Meanwhile, Iraq says that one of its tankers was found with a mine on December 31, of the kind Iran used to mine ships in the Gulf of Oman in May and June 2019. In addition, Iran’s IRGC chief visited Abu Musa island in the Gulf to assess readiness to fight “enemies." Iran’s IRGC head of the aerospace program Amir Hajizadeh warned regional Arab countries that Iran would make no distinction between countries that host US troops and the US itself if war breaks out. These comments appear in contrast to Zarif’s “false flag” claims that seek to portray Israel as behind Iranian-backed militia attacks in Iraq. In August and September 2019 Iranian-backed groups in Iraq blamed Israel for airstrikes on their warehouses. Iran allegedly moved ballistic missiles to Iraq in August 2018 and November 2019, according to reports. Iran has a network of militias in Iraq, many paid by the Iraqi government but loyal to Iran, called the Hashd al-Shaabi. They frequently fire 107 mm rockets at the US embassy in Baghdad. They are often given orders by Ktaib Hezbollah, one of the strong pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Badr, Harakat Hezbollah and several other militias also threaten US forces and have demanded the US leave Iraq.  
Rumors of conflict persist amid questions about why Trump, a known isolationist who has eschewed war in the past, such as after a June 2019 drone downing, would seek conflict with Iran. Trump warned Iran in December against harming US forces and has warned Iran not to attack us ships in April. Iraq’s Prime Minister has demanded the US and Iran not use Iraq for their proxy conflict. Meanwhile, reports indicated, as noted by NBC, that the US was seeing indications of a possible Iranian attack.
Zarif’s conspiracy theory is designed to make Israel to blame if Iranian-backed militias attack the US in Iraq. It is part of a carefully designed concept to seek to leverage a quiet campaign against Israel in the west that already blames Israel for Trump’s tough policy on Iran, by insinuating Israel is to blame for US-Iran tensions. Iran has often tried to use this talking point in the US to gain favor with pro-Iran groups and some voices in Congress, seeking to claim Israel is the problem and that if only the US would pivot toward Iran then things would be better. This talking point seeks to scapegoat Israel as the reason for bad US-Iran relations, as opposed to noting that it was Iran that held Americans hostage in 1979, that it was Iran that ordered attacks on US forces in the region, and that groups linked to Iran have been responsible for attacks on Jews in places like Argentina and waged attacks on Israel in the region and globally. Iran’s latest attempt is to build on antisemitic conspiracy theories once advanced in the Russian Empire and later adopted by Islamists to blame Israel and Jews for conflicts.
Israel has warned Iran not to increase tensions and demanded Iran stop entrenching in Syria in recent years. Israel’s latest IDF assessment says that 50 targets have been struck in Syria. Israel’s former chief of staff said more than 1,000 airstrikes had been carried out against Iranian targets in Syria. This is what Israel calls the “campaign between the wars.” Zarif can’t seem to get it straight whether to blame Israel for attacks, or allege that Israel is also behind Iranian-backed attacks on the US. Sheltering behind the “false flag” claim is bringing Iran’s regime into disrepute and the realm of antisemitic conspiracy theories. This latest tweet seems to give Iran's militias in Iraq a pass to attack the US, so Iran can then blame Israel.


Tags Iran United States Iran And Israel Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by