Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

The 43 million-years-old remains of a four-legged killer whale, found in Egypt's share of the Sahara Desert, were identified as a newly discovered species, StudyFinds reported last month.

The discovery of this new species is "critical" to learning the evolution process of ancient whales to the marine mammals we know today, scientists say.

The fossilized remains, which included the skull and ribs of the skeleton, were discovered during a 2008 international expedition to an animal graveyard in the Nile Valley called the Fayum Depression.

The newly-discovered species of killer whale, dubbed Phiomicetus anubis, likely reached over 3m. in length and weighed over 900 kg. It most likely roamed the Earth's oceans during the Eocene period, around 56 to 33.9 million years ago.

The whale's skeleton revealed it possessed a long snout and sharp teeth attached to massive jaws. Experts say it likely looked like something between a modern-day dolphin and a giant, aquatic wolf.

A study by research group Sallam Lab, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, paved the way for the discovery.

"When the anatomical evidence led us to the conclusion that it is a new species of whale, it was an amazing sensation of joy and enthusiasm," the study's lead author Abdullah Gohar told StudyFinds.