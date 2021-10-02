The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

The newly-discovered species of killer whale, dubbed Phiomicetus anubis, most likely roamed the Earth's oceans during the Eocene period, around 56 to 33.9 million years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 2, 2021 10:00
Whale shark swims in the Gulf of Eilat (photo credit: OMRI YOSSEF OMESSI/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Whale shark swims in the Gulf of Eilat
(photo credit: OMRI YOSSEF OMESSI/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
The 43 million-years-old remains of a four-legged killer whale, found in Egypt's share of the Sahara Desert, were identified as a newly discovered species, StudyFinds reported last month.
The discovery of this new species is "critical" to learning the evolution process of ancient whales to the marine mammals we know today, scientists say.
The fossilized remains, which included the skull and ribs of the skeleton, were discovered during a 2008 international expedition to an animal graveyard in the Nile Valley called the Fayum Depression.
The newly-discovered species of killer whale, dubbed Phiomicetus anubis, likely reached over 3m. in length and weighed over 900 kg. It most likely roamed the Earth's oceans during the Eocene period, around 56 to 33.9 million years ago.
The whale's skeleton revealed it possessed a long snout and sharp teeth attached to massive jaws. Experts say it likely looked like something between a modern-day dolphin and a giant, aquatic wolf.
A camel seen at the Sahara Desert. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH) A camel seen at the Sahara Desert. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH)
A study by research group Sallam Lab, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, paved the way for the discovery.
"When the anatomical evidence led us to the conclusion that it is a new species of whale, it was an amazing sensation of joy and enthusiasm," the study's lead author Abdullah Gohar told StudyFinds.
"This contribution significantly advances understanding of the role that the African waters played in whale evolution during the Eocene," Gohar added.


Tags Egypt archaeology animals fossil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

It's time Israel got serious to tackle the Iran threat - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Angela Merkel deserves the Nobel Prize for Peace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Naftali Bennett’s unwitting UN blunder - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by