The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

150 years of excavating Jerusalem: A rich layer cake

Book: Under Jerusalem by Andrew Lawler

By RANDY ROSENTHAL
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 19:59
Robinson's Arch, located to the right of the Western Wall (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Robinson's Arch, located to the right of the Western Wall
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
For the uninitiated, Jerusalem’s Old City is a labyrinth of narrow streets, hidden stairways, secret courtyards, and dead-end alleys. Yet the deeper mystery lies underneath the Holy City, where ancient cisterns, tombs, tunnels, column-filled caverns, and forgotten prayer rooms have been layered on top of each other over the course of Jerusalem’s vast and varied 4,000-year history.
In Under Jerusalem, American author Andrew Lawler tells the story behind a century and a half of excavating the world’s most contested city, paying as much attention to the aboveground politics as to the subterranean discoveries. Part history, part journalism and part adventure story, the book is nearly as fun to read as exploring the underground passages it describes.
The first people to dig up Ottoman-occupied Jerusalem were not the Palestinian Muslims, Sephardic Jews, or handful of Eastern Orthodox Christians who lived there, but Western Protestants who felt that the “real city of Jerusalem” was underground – and belonged to them. For these foreigners, the bustling markets, crowded buildings, and sacred shrines covering the surface of actual Jerusalem didn’t reflect the biblical city of their imagination. Rather than the medieval Arab town of dusty streets reeking of trash and sewage, they wanted to see Jerusalem as it was during the glory days of Solomon and Jesus. And so the foreigners dug – ironically to find that the ancient subterranean spaces were also filled with trash and sewage.
Though the American Edward Robinson began identifying remnants of places mentioned in the Bible in the 1830s, the first official dig permit was issued in December 1863 to the French senator Félix de Saulcy, who excavated the famed (and misnamed) Tomb of Kings and found sarcophagi he smuggled to the Louvre. The next was the British captain Charles Wilson, of the eponymous arch, who in 1864 described the ground beneath the Temple Mount to be “perfectly honeycombed with passages and cisterns.” It was this allure of a honeycombed underworld that led so many Westerners to try and find what lay within those secret passages – the Ark of the Covenant and treasures of Solomon being the most sought after of all. While such mythical treasures have yet to be found, the digs resulted in some of Jerusalem’s most visited tourist attractions today, such as the controversial Western Wall Tunnel and the dramatically lit passages and caves beneath the City of David.
In addition to the Indiana Jones-style treasure hunt stories and tense political showdowns, what makes Under Jerusalem a compelling read is Lawler’s style of ending each section with an alluring foreshadow of what’s to come. For instance, after de Saulcy left the “city’s domes and spires” above him, Lawler explains that “from that moment until the present, excavations would be an essential component in that effort to control the city, and the threat of protests, violence, and even war would haunt each dig.”
CONTROL OF the city came to mean control of the narrative of the city’s history, which became the point of many excavations after the 1917 Balfour Declaration and its validation of Zionism. As “excavating a cistern or searching for treasure might make sense to Jerusalem’s Arabs, but excavating to find your heritage did not,” Lawler writes that these heritage-seeking digs would later create “devastating consequences for all those involved.” He isn’t being melodramatic – in 1996, the mere opening of the Western Wall Tunnel into the Muslim Quarter sparked 104 days of violence.
Yet after the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, and more so after the Six Day War of 1967 – when the Old City came under Jewish control – the conflict was increasing not between Jews and Muslims, but between Israeli scientists and rabbis. As the state determined that sanctity trumped science, digs came to be controlled not by secular archaeologists but by religious groups who wanted evidence to prove Jerusalem belonged to the Jews – mainly to counter those like Yasser Arafat who claimed that there never was a Temple in Jerusalem, and that “the idea of a Jewish origin in Jerusalem is a myth used to justify conquest and occupation.”
The results of this tension were often mixed. For instance, with the discovery of the City of David and it’s palace, archaeologists confirmed the existence of a historical David, but also that the Jerusalem of the so-called Golden Age around 900 BCE was simply a small town, not a major city. In terms of population and prosperity, excavators conclude that Jerusalem reached its most magnificent during the Byzantine era – when the city was neither Jewish nor Muslim.
Rather that contradictory, however, the interests of scientists and rabbis should have been recognized as complementary. As the British philosopher Gilbert Ryle noted, “to explode a myth is accordingly not to deny the facts but to re-allocate them.” For example, Robinson’s Arch was initially thought to be part of a massive bridge connecting the Temple Mount with the main part of the city, but later archaeologists determined “it was an enormous pedestrian interchange that was a wonder of the ancient world.”
In this way, modern scientists confirmed the boast found in the Babylonian Talmud: “Whoever has not seen Jerusalem in its splendor has never seen a fine city.” As Lawler writes, “Orthodox believers had long repeated the phrase, but it was secular Israeli archaeologists who made that splendor tangible.”


Tags Jerusalem Zionism archaeology ottoman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz-Abbas meeting makes good common sense - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by