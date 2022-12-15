The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Archaeologists discover headless Maya statue in Mexico

The researchers found the statue during excavations for a major railway called the Maya Train.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 05:04
Sculpted Column from the Ancient Maya site of Oxkintok, Yucatan, Mexico. (photo credit: DAVID R. HIXSON/CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Sculpted Column from the Ancient Maya site of Oxkintok, Yucatan, Mexico.
(photo credit: DAVID R. HIXSON/CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Archaeologists at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Mexico found a headless statue at the Maya city of Oxkintok, Heritage Daily reported.

Evidence of life in the ancient city, located in the Puuc region of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, dates from the Late Pre-Classic period until it was abandoned around 1500 AD during the Late Post-Classic period.

The city served as a major hub in the Early Classic and Terminal Classic periods. During this time, residents built structures such as pyramids and created detailed hieroglyphics and iconography.

The INAH researchers found the Maya statue while they were conducting excavations for a major railway called the Maya Train.

The limestone statue depicts Yum Keeb, the Maya god of the phallus or fertility, measuring 1.65 meters tall. It may have been used as a religious offering and is believed to portray a prisoner of war.

Tzat Tun Tzat or ''ancient labyrinth'' (credit: ADAMCASTFORTH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Tzat Tun Tzat or ''ancient labyrinth'' (credit: ADAMCASTFORTH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Heritage Daily noted that warfare between Maya cities was usually for political control, land, or resources or to capture prisoners to sacrifice.

Another disovery in Yucatán

In May, Reuters reported that researchers found the ruins of an ancient Maya city at Xiol, which is also located in the Yucatán Peninsula.

One of them noted that over 4,000 people are believed to have lived there.

Reuters contributed to this report.



