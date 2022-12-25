The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Crocodile heads found in Egyptian tombs in Theban Necropolis

The nine heads were placed inside two tombs - all belonging to “high-ranking nobles.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 23:03
Crocodile skull (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Crocodile skull
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Archaeologists at the Theban Necropolis in Upper Egypt uncovered nine crocodile heads found in ancient tombs by archaeologists from the University of Warsaw, according to a Friday report from Ancient Origins.

The Theban Necropolis is located on the west bank of the Nile river.

The nine heads were placed inside two tombs - all belonging to "high-ranking nobles," according to the report. The skeleton remains were not mummified and contained fragments of skulls, teeth and osteoderms.

They were all found at two tombs in the Necropolis of el-Asassif near the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut when archaeologists from Warsaw found them while digging. The heads were wrapped in linen, Ancient Origins reported.

The expedition was led by archaeologist Dr. Patryk Chudzik and the research was published in the Journal of African Archaeology. The researchers were studying the site for more than nine years.

A wall of a chamber of the tomb of Mehu is seen after it was opened for the public at Saqqara area near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, in Giza, Egypt September 8, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)A wall of a chamber of the tomb of Mehu is seen after it was opened for the public at Saqqara area near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, in Giza, Egypt September 8, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Chudzik said that this is the first time crocodile remains were discovered inside Egyptian tombs, in an interview with the Polish Press Agency. It is also the first time that animal bones have been spotlighted in Egyptian tombs, according to Ancient Origins.

In ancient Egyptian mythology and culture

Chudzik also said that crocodile heads inside tombs were unusual but not unprecedented.

In Egyptian mythology, the god Sobek was represented and depicted as a god with a crocodile head on top of a human body. Sobek represented strength and agility.

Archaeologists believed that the heads were offerings to people buried in tombs.



Tags Egypt archaeology Excavations research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by