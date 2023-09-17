Oldest shipboard cannon may have been discovered off Swedish coast

A shipboard cannon recently discovered may be one of the oldest pieces of naval artillery that has been found in Europe, according to an international research team from the University of Gothenburg.

Led by maritime archaeologist Staffan von Arbin, the discovery was made in the sea off Marstrand on the west coast of Sweden when a diver found it at a depth of 20 meters underwater. The research was published in the journal The Mariner's Mirror.

Researchers estimate that the naval artillery dates back to the 1300s, which is significant as they state that their findings will provide new information on artillery manufacturing of that time period, whether it be on land or at sea.

Analysis of the object

The item in question that was recovered is described by the university's website as a "small muzzle-loading cast copper-alloy cannon," and it's believed that its origins are tied to a shipwreck.

Researchers also conclude that the artillery was not in fact transported cargo because of its status where it had parts of a charge left in its powder chamber.

Researchers also recorded their findings with 3D scanning as well as a chemical analysis conducted on the cannon's metal. Analysis showed that it was a copper alloy which had 14% weight lead and some amounts of tin. The cooper ore used in the cannon's production was mined in Slovakia.