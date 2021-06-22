The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Biblical-era Egyptian stele discovered by farmer

The stele is accredited to the reign of the pharaoh Apries and may discuss a military campaign of his. One campaign saw him try to fight the Babylonians as they sought to destroy the First Temple.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 22, 2021 11:32
An ancient slab depicting the pharaoh Apries (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An ancient slab depicting the pharaoh Apries (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A farmer living near Egypt's Ismailia Governate made the discovery of a lifetime when he accidentally found a stele dating back 2,600 years which may shed light on important biblical events, Live Science reported on Friday, citing the Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry.
Adorned with a carving of a winged sun disk often associated with the god Ra at its top, the stele dates back to the rule of the pharaoh Apries, who ruled from approximately 589 BCE to 570 BCE, and of whom a cartouche of is present on the slab accompanied by 15 lines of hieroglyphics, the news site reported.
The sandstone slab was discovered on the farmer's land almost 100 km. northeast of Egypt's capital, Cairo, and measures 230 cm. long and 45 cm. thick, according to Live Science.
It is currently unclear what the hieroglyphics say. However, it is currently estimated that it relates to a military campaign the pharaoh carried out east of Egypt, according to Supreme Council of Antiquities secretary-general Mostafa Waziri, Live Science reported.
The details of the military campaign are hazy. 
The pharaoh Apries, also known as Wahibre Haaibre and identified in the Bible as Hophra, was the fourth ruler in the 26th dynasty.
During his reign, Apries had conflicts in the Levant, east of Egypt. In one such occasion, he led a campaign to Jerusalem to defend it from the Babylonian Empire's Nebuchadnezzar II. This was, however, unsuccessful, and the Babylonians would eventually breach Jerusalem and destroy much of the city, including the First Temple. These events were described in the biblical Book of Jeremiah. 
It is unclear if this is the campaign discussed in the stele. However, the stele does have the potential to shed light on biblical events, most notably the events surrounding the destruction of the First Temple.
It is also possible it could refer to another event, specifically a civil war. According to ancient Greek historian Herodotus, a coup took place in Egypt and a general named Amasis was declared pharaoh. Apries supposedly gathered Babylonian allies to help him retake the throne, but this ultimately failed, as recounted in Herodotus's Historie.


Tags Egypt Jerusalem history bible Pharaoh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by