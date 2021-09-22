Tall el-Hammam in the Jordan valley may have inspired the story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, according to a study that has spanned 15 years.

In the study , which was published in Nature on Monday, archaeologists researched the remains of Tall el-Hammam in an attempt to discover what destroyed the ancient city during the Middle Bronze Age.

During the Middle Bronze Age, there were roughly 50,000 people living in the area of the Jordan Valley in three cities: Tall el-Hammam, Jericho and Tall Nimrin with Tall el-Hammam being the biggest city. This means that it would have been the political center of the area until its destruction.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Radiocarbon dating dates the destruction at 1650 BCE with a 50-year leeway to earlier or later.

Investigation of the remains revealed evidence of a destructive event that involved high temperatures, such as pottery pieces that were melted and boiled on the outside but normal on the inside.

The buildings of Tall el-Hammam were made of mudbricks, and some were as large as five stories tall. In the upper part of the city, the destructive force had sheared down the buildings to the height of the foundations in the walls and little mud-brick remained. Of the palace that was in this part of the city, the first floor walls and the upper stories are missing, and most of the mud-brick was pulverized.

In the lower part of the city, the buildings suffered more severe damage, and researchers found evidence of heat-fracturing in the remains.

The towers that accompanied the wall that surrounded the city were also destroyed with mud-brick remains only existing at the height of the towers' foundation.

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In order to discover what could have caused this destruction, the researchers compiled a list of possible events and tested their probability relative to the evidence found at the site.

The researchers initially examined the possibility of a fire, warfare, volcanic explosion, earthquake or lightning but concluded that these events were unlikely to cause the kind of destruction they found in the former city because none of them could produce high enough heat required to cause the melting they found.

Having dismissed these events, the researchers turned to two other possibilities: a crater-forming cosmic impact or a cosmic airburst.

The consequences of a crater-forming cosmic impact matched all the evidence found by the archaeologists , but it was ruled out as unlikely because there was no crater found in the area.

The most likely cause of the destruction was a cosmic airburst caused by a comet or meteorite. The consequences of such an event also match the evidence found by the researchers, and using an impact calculator, they were able to estimate the details of the event, which also involved the shockwave hitting Jericho which was burned to the ground.

It can be assumed that the event that destroyed Tall el-Hammam would have been witnessed and recounted through the generations until the time of Biblical Sodom, at which point the event would have been an inspiration for the story, which tells of stones and fire falling from the sky to destroy the city.