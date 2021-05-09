The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Does Hungary have the missing piece of 2,000-year-old luck lamp?

Because of its unique shape – a half face with grotesque features, similar to a theater mask – the artifact was described by the archaeologists as very unique.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 9, 2021 18:50
2,000-year-old lucky lamp unearthed in Jerusalem. (photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)
2,000-year-old lucky lamp unearthed in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)
The second half of a 2,000-year-old lamp recently unearthed in Jerusalem might have been excavated in an archaeological site in Budapest, Hungary.
After the monumental street which 1st-century Jewish pilgrims walked on to reach the Temple Mount from the southern entrance of the city was destroyed, the Roman conquerors did not want to leave the area – which granted access to an important water reservoir - completed deserted. A public building was erected on the remains of the street.
Some 2,000 years later, during excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authorities in the Jerusalem Walls-City of David National Park, the archaeologists found a mysterious object buried in its foundations.
The experts identified it as a ‘lucky charm’ lamp put there on purpose to protect the building and its residents.
Because of its unique shape – a half face with grotesque features, similar to a theater mask – the artifact was described by the archaeologists as very unique, one of the few of this kind in the whole world.
However, just a few hours later the discovery was announced last Wednesday, the IAA was surprised to be contacted by researchers from Hungary, announcing that they most likely hold an identical but mirror-shaped lamp – the other half.
“Nine years ago, in an excavation we conducted at Aquincum (modern-day Budapest), we found a remarkably rare object: at the bottom of the building, we discovered a bronze half-lamp depicting the right half of a face shaped like a Roman theater mask,” Hungarian archaeologist Dr. Gabor Lassanyi wrote to the Director of the Excavation in Israel Ari Levy according to a press release by the City of David.
"Only a few known creations that resemble this, exist from this time period, and they sit in museums and throughout private collections in the world, yet none of them are like these two halves, Lassanyi added. “It is very difficult to craft in such an accurate way, and therefore, it is likely that the two halves of the lamps were created in the same artisan house and may even have served as a pair to one complete piece."
The area of modern Budapest was conquered by the Romans during the 1st century CE. The building in Jerusalem dates back to a similar period.
Who was the artisan who crafted the objects? And was there a connection between the residents of the building in Aquincum and those in the one in Jerusalem?
According to the release, the IAA is first of all working on confirming that the two lamps do belong together. Among other solutions, they are considering printing a 3D copy of the object to send to Budapest to see if the two attached well to each other.
"I was incredibly surprised and excited to receive such a response from the Hungarian archaeologist," Levy said. "From the start, it was clear to us that this lamp was made abroad in one of the European countries, but I could not imagine that I would receive such an incredible message. The presence of a similar counterpart in Hungary, an area that was under the control of the Roman Empire at the time, allows us to look at the issue in a much deeper and broader way than we expected."


