The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Iron Age gold hoard discovered in Denmark

The gold was reportedly buried by an Iron Age chieftain back in the sixth century. The stash included lavish jewelry, Roman coins, an ornament, medallions known as bracteates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 14:33
Looted gold coins (photo credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY PREVENTING ROBBERY UNIT)
Looted gold coins
(photo credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY PREVENTING ROBBERY UNIT)
A gold hoard weighing approximately one kilogram (2.2 pounds) was discovered in Denmark, Live Science reported on Tuesday. 
The gold was reportedly buried by an Iron Age chieftain back in the sixth century. The stash included lavish jewelry, Roman coins, an ornament and medallions known as bracteates. Some of the artifacts' inscriptions possibly reference contemporary rules of that era, but also some may refer to Norse mythology. 
One finding was a bracteate inscribed with the words "the high one" - which may refer to the Norse mythology god Odin. 
One gold coin depicted Constantine the Great, meaning that it must date back earlier to the Roman Empire. Some Roman coins have been made into jewelry, Vejle Museums stated.
The treasure hunter who made this discovery, Ole Ginnerup Schytz, discovered the hoard in the town of Vindelev on land belonging to his old classmate, the museum also stated. 
Gold hoard buried in Nazi era or just after WW2 found in Germany (credit: REUTERS)Gold hoard buried in Nazi era or just after WW2 found in Germany (credit: REUTERS)
Archaeologists from Vejle Museums stated that the gold was buried in a longhouse, implying that Vindelev was a village of some significance during the Iron Age.
Years ago, archeologists from Vejlemuseerne excavated more gold treasure also dating from the Iron Age period on the Danish island Hjarnø, the museum also stated.  
As of today, more than 40 kg of gold dating back to the Iron Age have been found.


Tags archaeology denmark romans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by