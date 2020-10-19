The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Negev trash mounds reveal secrets of ancient agriculture

The study explores how the detailed study of trash can lead to wide-ranging conclusions about the economic and agricultural life of a community.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 18:01
Lone wolf in the Negev (photo credit: COURTESY HAIM BERGER)
Lone wolf in the Negev
(photo credit: COURTESY HAIM BERGER)
They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, and that is certainly true with ancient trash mounds found in the Negev.
Negev trash mounds reveal secrets of ancient agriculture (PLOS ONE)Negev trash mounds reveal secrets of ancient agriculture (PLOS ONE)
A new paper published last week in the PLOS ONE journal explains how trash mounds found in villages and agricultural settlements in the Negev from the Byzantine and Early Islamic periods show that there was a turning point in the management of herbivore livestock dung, a vital resource in the Negev. It also explores how the detailed study of trash can lead to wide-ranging conclusions about the economic and agricultural life of a community.
According to the article, “Byzantine—Early Islamic resource management detected through micro-geoarchaeological investigations of trash mounds (Negev, Israel),” ancient hinterland trash mound features can be important sources of evidence for community-scale resource management, economics, social and ecological trends.
The study focuses on trash mound sediments from three of the six major Negev settlements from this period: the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Shivta and Elusa, as well as the village of Nessana. The researchers note that these sites were selected for study because their histories are well known, and because stratified trash mounds spanning the Byzantine-Early Islamic periods (c. 4th - 10th century CE) were found in them.
The research characterizes the sediment deposits comprising hinterland trash mounds and classifies the types of trash and tracks changes in the use and disposal of agricultural resources through time and between villages. It also puts these findings into context within newly developing understandings of the rise and fall of Negev agropastoral systems during Late Antiquity.
“We show how changes in the management of critical dryland resources, specifically livestock dung, are registered in the sedimentary archives comprising the studied trash mounds. The work underscores the value of micro-sedimentary archives in classical studies aiming to track long-term societal change and human-environment interactions in urban settings. Our findings provide much-needed new insight into community specific responses to social and economic transformations in the Negev during a pivotal time in its history–during the collapse of market-oriented agriculture and ruralisation of the urban heartland near the end of the first millennium CE,” write the authors.
The article was written by Don H. Butler, Zachary C. Dunseth, Yotam Tepper, Tali Erickson-Gini, Guy Bar-Oz and Ruth Shahack-Gross. The research and excavations were overseen by the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The researchers discovered that that dung was used as a sustainable fuel resource during both the Byzantine and Early Islamic periods and that significant amounts of raw dung were dumped and then managed by incineration outside Early Islamic Nessana. These results support the hypothesis that agropastoral change and development are reflected in the management of livestock dung.
“They highlight a previously unrecognized community-scale response to disruption within the long-standing agropastoral socio-ecological niche,” the study concludes.
But more than this specific finding, the study “demonstrates the high potential of archaeological trash proxies in studies aiming to detail and explain wide-ranging diversity in the processes conditioning socio-ecological transformations, as well as how communities contribute and respond to such transformations.”


Tags Negev israel archeology agriculture archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Joint List - On the wrong side of history with Israel-UAE deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu turning Israel into an unhealthy democracy? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Can Israeli democracy be hijacked? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by