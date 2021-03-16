The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The basket was found empty and closed with a lid. Only a small amount of soil was retrieved in it and the researchers hope it will help identify what the vessel contained.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 16, 2021 15:31
The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave. (photo credit: YANIV BERMAN/IAA)
The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
(photo credit: YANIV BERMAN/IAA)
 A perfectly preserved large woven basket dating back some 10,500 years was unearthed in the Judean desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Tuesday. The artifact, which experts believe is probably the earliest of this kind ever uncovered, was excavated in a cave in the Judean desert during a rescue operation carried out by the IAA in cooperation with the Archaeology Department of the Civil Administration.
“This is the most exciting discovery that I have encountered in my life,” Dr. Haim Cohen from the IAA explained during a press briefing at the IAA laboratories in Jerusalem.
Materials from four different parts of the basket were analyzed to date it. The researchers came to the conclusion that the object was manufactured around 10,500 years ago, in a period that is known as Pre-Pottery Neolithic.
“The basket has a capacity of some 92 liters. We do not know yet which type of plant was used to make it, but we are looking into it. However, we can already say that two people wove it, and that one of them was left-handed,” Cohen added.
The basket was found empty and closed with a lid. Only a small amount of soil was retrieved in it and the researchers hope it will help identify what the vessel contained.
According to Cohen, the ancient people who manufactured it probably did not live in the cave, but rather used it for storage.
The archaeologists found evidence that in the past antiquities looters probably arrived some 10 centimeters from the artifact, but stopped excavating just before reaching it.
The rescue operation aims at surveying all the hundreds of caves in the Judean desert to trace and preserve the antiquities that are still hidden there before they are retrieved and sold on the private market, as it happened in the past.
“Organic materials usually do not have the ability to survive for such long periods. However, the special climatic condition of the Judean desert, its dry weather, have allowed for dozens of artifacts to last for centuries and millennia,” Dr. Naama Sukenik from the IAA Organic Material Department told The Jerusalem Post.
Among others, the archaeologists have found fragments of textiles dating back to the Roman period, still carrying their bright colors, parts of sandals, several objects, including a small comb with a 2,000-year-old lice stuck between its teeth, seeds, and pieces of ropes.
In the very same cave where the basket was unearthed, known as the Cave of Horrors, the researchers also found dozens of scroll fragments from a biblical scroll dating back to some 2,000 years, the first discovery of this kind in decades. A 6,000-year-old perfectly preserved skeleton was also found.
About half of the caves remain to be surveyed, ready to shed further light into life in Israel over the course of millennia.


