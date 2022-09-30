PA envoy: Israel has committed most terrible massacres since WWII

Israel has executed the worst humanitarian massacres since World War II ended in 1945, Palestinian Authority Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi charged in a speech he delivered to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

"Israel has committed the most terrible crimes and massacres against humanity since WWII," he said.

"So, Israel is the primary [nation] responsible for the international legal chaos supported by the positions of a number of countries led by America," he said, as he accused the Biden Administration of "blind bias" toward Israel.

The UN, he said, must work to deter "Israeli aggression" and to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law.

Khraishi spoke under Agenda Item 7, during the 51st session of the UNHRC, which began on September 12 and is slated to end on October 7.

The UNHRC is mandated to debate alleged Israeli violations of international humanitarian law at each one of its three annual sessions. Such a mandate has not been leveled against any other country. Israel routinely boycotts Agenda Item 7, arguing that it is an example of UN bias against Israel.

Khraishi's speech to the council fell in line with the increasingly hostile PA rhetoric against Israel. His words were delivered in Arabic and translated into English by the UN.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas was condemned in August when he compared Israel's actions against the Palestinians with those of the Nazis, which sought to exterminate the Jewish people and who killed six million Jews during the Holocaust.

During a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Abbas falsely claimed that Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians, a statement he later retracted.

What has the PA accused Israel of most recently?

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York earlier this month, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 massacres" against the Palestinians.

In Geneva on Friday, Khraishi charged that "Zionist gangs committed more than 50 massacres against our people."

Khraishi referred to Israeli violence against the Palestinians during the 1948 Israeli War of Independence, charging that Israel destroyed 550 Palestinian towns and villages and displacement more than 950,000 citizens.

He did not reference the more than 700,000 Jews who fled Arab countries in the Middle East due to hostilities directed at them as the result of that war.

During his UNHRC speech Khraishi called on the international community to boycott Israeli products, particularly those produced in the Israeli settlements.

Khraishi also called for an arms embargo against Israel.

"Stop selling and buying weapons from Israel as it exports killing machines to many countries of the world," he said.