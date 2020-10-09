1-year-old in moderate condition after being hit by a car in Arad

A 1-year-old was moderately injured after being hit by a car in Arad, Israeli media reported.
She was rushed to a local clinic, where Magen David Adom paramedics provided initial medical treatment before evacuating the baby girl to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba with multiple injuries to her upper torso.
