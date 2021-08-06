The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
10-year-old boy killed, seven injured in car crash

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 18:56
A 10-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene of a large car crash in Route 38 on Friday afternoon, emergency health services announced. 
An additional seven people were injured in the accident, and they have been transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem, for further medical treatment.
A 30-year-old man and two children ages six and nine are all in moderate condition, and another four people suffered light injuries.
The 10-year-old child was severely injured and was rescued from the backseat of one of the vehicles by MDA staff who were forced to declare his death at the scene after attempting to provide treatment.
