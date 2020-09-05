13 protesters arrested for trying to steal police checkpoint barrier

Over a dozen protesters were arrested Saturday morning after trying to steal police checkpoint barriers in Jerusalem, according to the police spokesperson.

The group allegedly arrived in two trucks in order to pack up the barriers. Police arrested 13 suspects and they were taken in for questioning, while the two trucks were seized. Nine of the suspects are expected to be brought before Jerusalem Magistrate's Court in the evening.

The Israel Police spokesperson said following the incident that it "takes seriously the attempt of the suspects to endanger the security of thousands of demonstrators, and allegedly steal the police checkpoint [barriers] at the site, whose entire purpose is to assist in the security and safety of the demonstrators, especially in light of existing threats to prevent terrorist incidents."