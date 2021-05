The suspect, 23, had been working in a factory in northern Israel, where he learned how to create weapon parts as part of his job.

Searching his home, police found various parts used for building weapons and explosives. as well as schematics and other items used for combat, which the suspect was allegedly planning on producing in the future.

The police have asked the court that the suspect remain incarcerated until they complete the investigation.

A resident of the mixed city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha in northern Israel was arrested on Monday by the Israel Police for allegedly producing weapon parts and explosives with the purpose of selling them to terrorist entities, Israeli media reported.