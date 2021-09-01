29-year-old Ashdod man indicted for sexual offenses against 16-year-old

A 29-year-old Ashdod resident has been arrested and indicted for sexual offenses against a 16-year-old girl, Israeli media reported.

The suspect, identified as Barak Edri, had also violated a court order imposed upon him for sexual offenses.

Edri had picked up the girl at the Nir Galim junction, where she was hitchhiking, and reportedly committed indecent acts on her in the car. He then asked her to come with him to a bed and breakfast, and even offered her money.

The court has been asked to extend Edri's detention in police custody.