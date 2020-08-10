30-year-old man dies in Jerusalem apartment fire

A 30-year-old man died in a Jerusalem apartment fire located on Avodat Israel Street on Monday morning. He was taken out of the apartment with no signs of life, where a Magen David Adom team determined his death."When we arrived at the building, we saw fire and thick smoke coming from the first floor. Firefighters worked to put out the fire," Hogla Erez, an MDA paramedic, said. "After it was made possible, the firefighters went inside where they found and rescued a 30-year-old unconscious man, suffering from severe burns and who had been breathing in smoke. We performed medical tests, found no signs of life and had to determine his death,"