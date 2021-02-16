A-G recommends against disqualifying Labor candidate

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit wrote the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday recommending against preventing Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara'ana in the March 23 election.

Mara'ana in the past has made extreme statements, including calling Gaza “a ghetto under cruel occupation” on social media.

Mandelblit though said her statement did not meet the minimum criteria for disqualifying a candidate from running.

Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar Ben-Gvir, who filed the petition, said he was not surprised that Mandelblit "once again sided with the haters of Israel."