A-G requests universal IDF draft apply to haredi sector on July 6

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday night formally requested that the universal IDF draft rules start applying to the haredim on July 6, according to a legal brief filed to the High Court of Justice.Although the conventional understanding of the legal situation was that the cancelling of the law granting the haredi sector an exemption would be delayed around three or four months from when a new government would be sworn in, no formal date for when the law would kick in had been set.An order from the High Court would make the current exemption automatically expire without needing another hearing.