A-G requests universal IDF draft apply to haredi sector on July 6

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 22:35
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday night formally requested that the universal IDF draft rules start applying to the haredim on July 6, according to a legal brief filed to the High Court of Justice.
Although the conventional understanding of the legal situation was that the cancelling of the law granting the haredi sector an exemption would be delayed around three or four months from when a new government would be sworn in, no formal date for when the law would kick in had been set.An order from the High Court would make the current exemption automatically expire without needing another hearing.
Dozens throw rocks, glass bottles at police in east Jerusalem
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,807 hospitalized, 325 intubated
Tzipi Livni says she will not be running in the coming election
Coronavirus: 80 cases of South African variant discovered in Israel
  • By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
  • 02/01/2021 07:17 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 19,080 students, 2,202 teachers infected
Mandelblit says Jerusalem municipality conditions violate right to protest
Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen to retire from politics
Lapid to hold virtual town hall meeting in English
Israel's government unanimously approves lockdown extension
Three more Knesset employees infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,406 infected, over 25k fully vaccinated
Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2021 02:47 PM
Britain detects S.African variant in people with no travel links
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2021 02:32 PM
Knesset committee on hold after COVID lockdown rules face opposition
Nazareth mayor says Netanyahu offered 4th slot in Likud list, ministry
