A-G to indict MK David Bitan with bribery charges

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to send an indictment letter to Likud MK David Bitan charging him with bribery, Israeli media reported late Thursday night.The indictment is expected to be completed within the next few days.The bribery charges refer to a case called "Case 1803" in the National Crime Unit, in which Bitan, from 2011-2017, as well as two friends of his, received benefits from private individuals in exchange for acting in favor of their interests.These favors were, according to the charges, carried out while he was a deputy mayor and an MK.Bitan was called to a hearing back in September on the matter.