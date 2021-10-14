An advisor to the Foreign and Defense Committee head Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) was suspended on Thursday after a photo circulated online of her sitting with a number of Palestinians who have expressed support for violent terror.

The advisor, Linir Abu Hazaz, was photographed with the Mufti of Jerusalem, Acrima Sabri, who has said that suicide bombings are legitimate in the struggle against Israel. Hazaz had been participating in a course along with Sabri and others.

Ben Barak, who is currently not in Israel, announced on Twitter that he was suspending Hazaz until he returns and clarifies the issue.