Arab MKs launch car convoy on Highway 6 protesting criminal violence

Knesset members from the Joint List, including Ayman Odeh, Aida Touma-Sliman and Osama Saadi, joined a car convoy on Thursday on Highway 6 protesting the incessant violence in the Israeli Arab community.
אני גאה בהשתתפות הבולטת של נשים בשיירה היום. נשים, אמהות ואחיות שכולות שיצאו להגן על החברה.— MK Aida Touma-Sliman (@AidaTuma) October 28, 2021
אולי הנהגים בכביש שש יאחרו היום להגיע הביתה, אבל הבנים שלהן לא חזרו בכלל. pic.twitter.com/6NZWg8FGLi
Highway 6 was blocked at the Eyal Junction. Protestors held pictures of loved ones killed in criminal violence and chanted slogans against the bloodshed in their communities.
כשיש רצח כל שלושה ימים אין לנו ברירה אלא לחסום את כביש שש. כל עוד החיים שלנו לא נורמלים גם החיים של המדינה לא יהיו נורמלים. pic.twitter.com/nREWNd1UKV— Ayman Odeh (@AyOdeh) October 28, 2021