Arab MKs launch car convoy on Highway 6 protesting criminal violence

Knesset members from the Joint List, including Ayman Odeh, Aida Touma-Sliman and Osama Saadi, joined a car convoy on Thursday on Highway 6 protesting the incessant violence in the Israeli Arab community.





אולי הנהגים בכביש שש יאחרו היום להגיע הביתה, אבל הבנים שלהן לא חזרו בכלל. אני גאה בהשתתפות הבולטת של נשים בשיירה היום. נשים, אמהות ואחיות שכולות שיצאו להגן על החברה.אולי הנהגים בכביש שש יאחרו היום להגיע הביתה, אבל הבנים שלהן לא חזרו בכלל. pic.twitter.com/6NZWg8FGLi October 28, 2021

Highway 6 was blocked at the Eyal Junction. Protestors held pictures of loved ones killed in criminal violence and chanted slogans against the bloodshed in their communities.