Turkey's Erdoğan expresses condolences to Herzog after mother dies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, after Herzog's mother, Aura, died earlier this week.

Erdoğan sent Herzog a note of condolence earlier this week as well. The Turkish president told Herzog on Thursday that he understood the pain of loss and had heard wonderful things about Aura's many social initiatives.

"I believe that you have brought pride to her in the service of the citizens of Israel," said Erdoğan. The Turkish president also expressed sorrow at the loss of Rabbi Ben Zion Pinto, a leader in the Turkish Jewish community.