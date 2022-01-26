Chinese foreign worker in Israel sentenced to life in prison for murder

Chinese foreign worker Wenwen Yin has been sentenced to life in prison for murder by a Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday, and was also sentenced to an additional 17 years for attempted murder, Ynet reported.

A ruling dating from April of 2019 stated that he stabbed to death a Chinese citizen who was involved in transferring funds to China as part of an attempted robbery. He also stabbed his partner and injured her.

In addition to imprisonment, he was ordered to pay NIS 200,000 to the family of the murdered person in China and NIS 100,000 to his spouse.