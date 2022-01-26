The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Four-way 'Normandy' talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris conclude

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 21:48

Four-way talks held in Paris between diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France aimed at ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine concluded late on Wednesday, according to two diplomatic sources.

The discussions, held under the so-called 'Normandy format', lasted more than eight hours. The conflict in eastern Ukraine pits Kyiv's forces against Russian-backed separatists and has raged since 2014.

Turkey's Erdoğan claims Herzog will visit Turkey next month
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 10:57 PM
US charges man who sold gun used in synagogue hostage crisis
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:55 PM
Biden stands by pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:51 PM
Tensions are increasing as Moscow sends more troops to Belarus- NATO
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 09:36 PM
Egypt's Sisi makes surprise visit to UAE, meets with crown prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:48 PM
Kurdish-led forces say they take control of prison in Syria's Hasaka
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 03:33 PM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: MK Michal Waldiger tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 03:17 PM
UK PM Johnson says he will not resign over alleged parties
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:23 PM
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:19 PM
North Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks - research
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 02:02 PM
Welfare Ministry provides hotel accommodation for homeless during storm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 12:56 PM
UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:49 AM
Jordan signs agreement to supply electricity to Lebanon through Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 11:31 AM
Jordan's army kills man trying to cross border illegally from Syria
By REUTERS
01/26/2022 11:28 AM
Chinese foreign worker in Israel sentenced to life in prison for murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2022 10:45 AM
