Israel passes 2 million COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Israel passed 2 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and suffered a record-breaking 72,120 new cases on Tuesday, according to data published on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

The grim marker of 2 million cases was met as Israel suffers from a surging wave in coronavirus cases, breaking previous records of new coronavirus cases three days in a row, with 62,156 on Sunday, 66,652 cases on Monday and 72,120 on Tuesday.

Even as 72,120 new cases set a record, Professor Nachman Ash indicated that it could soon be broken. Ash said in an interview that in practice the number of new infections could be far higher.

"Our estimate is that there are at least two or three times that," said Ash. "It is not impossible that we stand at 200,000 verified a day."

Late Tuesday night the jump in cases led the US Department of State to issue a travel warning for its citizens. US travelers were advised not to travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza due to COVID-19.

Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Tel Aviv earlier this month. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Serious cases and deaths also continued to rise on Tuesday. An additional 35 patients brought the number of serious cases to 533, and as 35 more patients succumbed to illness, the terrible tally of deaths rose to 8,350.

There were a total of 393,785 active cases on Tuesday, and 218,874 people in quarantine. The procedures for quarantine were updated again on Wednesday.

Those who test positive on a coronavirus test will be obligated to stay in isolation until five days after the positive results, on the condition that the person receives negative antigen test results on the 4th and 5th days of quarantine, and the subject has been asymptomatic for the last 48 hours of quarantine.

If no tests or negative results were performed, the subject is required to stay in isolation for seven full days, and at the end the isolator needs to obtain a recovery certificate from their healthcare provider. The certificate will be sent automatically.

The virus continued on Wednesday to spread through the military and government. 14,048 IDF personnel currently have the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday in mild condition. In addition, 9,732 personnel are currently in quarantine.

Religious Zionist MK Bezalel Smotrich, Yisrael Beitenu MK Yulia Malinovsky, Likud MK Gila Gamliel and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion all tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ash said Israel had not yet seen the peak of the Omicron variant wave.

“I believe that the peak will occur in another week or so,” he told FM103 Radio. “However, we are also seeing that the number of hospitalizations is still rising, but the increase is slowing down.”

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.