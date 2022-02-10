Three Palestinians indicted for murder of Yehuda Dimentman in Homesh

Three Palestinians were indicted on Thursday by the IDF's Military Advocate General (MAG) for the murder of Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman in December 2021.

Following the filing of the indictments, which are said to be "severe," MAG Tomer Yifat-Yerushalmi will request the three to be detained until the conclusion of legal proceedings against them.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Last week, a 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly acted as the three's getaway driver in the terror attack was indicted for his involvement in the killing.

In addition to legal action taken against the terrorist, the IDF has in January signed demolition orders for the houses of the terrorists involved.

Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie)

Dimentman's killing sparked protests in Homesh due to the Israeli government's plan to evacuate the West Bank outpost, which has been demolished in 2005 following the Gaza disengagement.

Despite that, the state is yet to give a response to the High Court of Justice's request of a date for the evacuation, as right-wing politicians and settler leaders feared that the state would set a date for demolition of the yeshiva, which has been illegally located on the Homesh hilltop for over 15 years.

The initial Homesh settlement was built on private Palestinian land from the village of Burka. After its demolition, the High Court of Justice upheld the rights of the Palestinians to farm that land.

On Wednesday, security forces demolished three illegal modular dormitories on the West Bank’s Homesh hilltop but left most of the yeshiva situated there intact.