COVID-19: 20,340 new cases, 42% decrease in cases since last week

Some 20,340 new daily coronavirus infections were detected in Israel on Tuesday, with a positive return rate of 18.73% for the 108.571 PCR and antigen tests taken, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday morning.

The number of serious cases continues to drop and currently stands at 927 patients, as of Wednesday morning. Of that number, 331 are in critical condition, with 271 intubated and an additional 28 on ECMO machines.

The R-rate has fallen by an additional 0.2 points, down to 0.68 from the previous day, and data indicates a 42.4% decrease in new daily cases in comparison to seven days prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,651 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Israel.