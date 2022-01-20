The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: High-risk children to be eligible for third vaccine

The Health Ministry made the decision to recommend a third dose for high-risk children following a study showing improved protection against the Omicron variant

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 15:23

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 16:00
CHILDREN AGED 5-11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Katzrin. Why are we penalizing children too young to receive the vaccine? (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
CHILDREN AGED 5-11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Katzrin. Why are we penalizing children too young to receive the vaccine?
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israel's Health Ministry has recommended that high-risk children aged 5-11 become eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
The suggestion follows a study carried out on the morbidity rates of children and adolescents during the Omicron wave in Israel and the extent to which the vaccine has protected them.
The study was carried out by researchers from the Health Ministry, the Weizman Institute of Science, the Technion, Hebrew University, and Sheba Medical Center and examined the benefits of the vaccine among children and adolescents, finding that those who had received a vaccine in the last two months were better protected against the Omicron variant than the unvaccinated or those who had been vaccinated several months prior.
The study found that children aged 5-11 who have been vaccinated with two doses in the last two months were two times more protected than unvaccinated people in the same age group, and teens aged 12-15 who have been vaccinated with a booster shot in the last two months are four times more protected than those who have not been vaccinated.
Based on the findings of the study, the Health Ministry decided to recommend a booster shot for children aged 5-11 who belong to high-risk groups, in the hopes that it will similarly increase the level of their protection against the current Omicron wave. 
The dose given will be adapted specifically for children just as the previous two were.


