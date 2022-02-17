The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 13:03

Details about former US President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters.

The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N and Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube. His new media and technology venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app, which Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said will launch by the end of March.

TMTG remains shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles. It remains unclear whether the app's goal of freedom of expression can co-exist with Apple's AAPL.O and Google's app store policies. TMTG was not immediately available to comment.

Shelling heard near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 11:14 AM
Two Palestinians injured in clashes with IDF in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 09:22 AM
Israel to Russia: We are committed to the safety of our citizens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 08:27 AM
Russia withdraws several troop convoys from Crimea
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 08:02 AM
Bus catches fire on highway in northern Israel - watch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 07:42 AM
US VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 03:41 AM
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 02:58 AM
US says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 01:56 AM
Moderna eyes COVID booster by August, not clear yet if Omicron-specific
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 01:24 AM
Russia still building forces on Ukraine border - UK
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 11:33 PM
Israeli facing death sentence in UAE after $136m. cocaine smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 10:09 PM
Ben-Gvir questioned by police for pulling pistol on Arabs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2022 09:12 PM
White House: No attribution yet on Ukraine cyberattack
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 08:59 PM
Parked car explodes in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
02/16/2022 05:38 PM
Ukraine crisis: EU leaders to meet on Russia on Thursday - EU official
By REUTERS
02/16/2022 03:39 PM
