Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

Details about former US President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters.

The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N and Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube. His new media and technology venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app, which Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said will launch by the end of March.

TMTG remains shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles. It remains unclear whether the app's goal of freedom of expression can co-exist with Apple's AAPL.O and Google's app store policies. TMTG was not immediately available to comment.