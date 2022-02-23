The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blue and White will continue boycott, endangering Bennett-led coalition gov't

"Blue and White and I will not compromise on passing laws and decisions that deal directly with Israeli security, the power of the IDF and the future and character of Israeli society," Gantz said.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 11:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 11:40
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that his Blue and White faction would continue the boycott of coalition legislation that he announced on Monday to protest the lack of implementation of his party's initiatives. 

Exceptions will be made for three key bills deemed destructive by the party; two for term limits for Supreme Court judges and one forming a parliamentary inquiry on the price Israel paid for submarines. 

"Blue and White and I will not compromise on passing laws and decisions that deal directly with Israeli security, the power of the IDF and the future and character of Israeli society," Gantz said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition had to withdraw all its bills on Monday night due to a boycott from Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White faction over pensions for top IDF officers.

Bennett invited Gantz to his Knesset office but the meeting ended without a conclusion after Gantz received word that coalition officials were accusing him of behaving in a childish manner and caring more about money for his army buddies than the security of the state.

In a statement released by Blue and White, Gantz’s faction lamented the “harm to the security of the state and a commitment made by the coalition.” In his faction meeting, Gantz also complained about a stalemate in passing the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) and other issues pertaining to his ministry.

“It pains me that populist politicians, some of whom are post-Zionists, decided to knowingly harm the security of the state and its career soldiers who are protecting it,” he said.



