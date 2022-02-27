The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Amid Ukraine crisis, Telegram to not restrict channels

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 17:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 18:19

Telegram founder Pavel Durov changed course on Sunday, saying the messaging app would no longer consider restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, following numerous requests from users not to do so.

Durov put a strikethrough through the text in his previous message, in which he had made the announcement. He again urged users to be careful about what they read on the app, having earlier warned that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information.

Ukraine crisis: Russian forces enter Sea of Azov port Berdiansk - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 07:13 PM
Biden admin to ask Congress for $6.4b. in aid for Ukraine - Schumer
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:55 PM
US Capitol barricades return as truckers head to Washington
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:41 PM
Ukraine crisis: Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:59 PM
Russia: Over 900 anti-war protesters across Russia detained - report
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:02 PM
Pro-Russia politician in Ukraine escaped house arrest - gov't adviser
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 03:56 PM
Iran will not accept deadlines set by the West, FM spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 02:50 PM
Putin rebuffs Bennett offer to mediate with Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 01:58 PM
Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ - Zelensky
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 01:15 PM
UAE drops face masks outdoors, PCR tests for vaccinated tourists
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 07:07 AM
Lufthansa halts flights to Russia for a week
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 11:10 PM
Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Belarus network
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 09:29 PM
Two Danish reporters shot, injured in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 08:58 PM
Lviv-based Pravda brewery switches to making Molotov cocktails.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 08:14 PM
Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:51 PM
