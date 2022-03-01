The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Demolition order signed for home of terrorist that killed Yehuda Dimentman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 18:20

The IDF's Home Front commander signed a demolition order on Tuesday for the floor of the building that is home to one of the terrorists who killed Yehuda Dimentman.

A group of terrorists, including Amar Jaradat, shot Dimentman in the middle of December, killing him and injuring two others.

Jewish Agency interim head renewed after drama - exclusive
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/01/2022 04:26 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,406 new cases, 806 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 03:23 PM
Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:13 PM
Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:10 PM
Russia accuses West of pushing Ukraine towards war - RIA
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 02:33 PM
Kremlin: Russia won't budge under sanctions pressure over Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:33 PM
Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine aid, access to detainees
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:11 PM
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:45 AM
11 killed in Damascus mall fire
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:25 AM
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:24 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,372 new cases, 582 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 10:31 AM
YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT, Sputnik across Europe
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:27 AM
China says US attempts to support Taiwan will be futile
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 09:35 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 91 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:41 AM
