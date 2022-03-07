51 suspects busted in arms trafficking ring

Fifty-one suspects were arrested for weapons trafficking and dozens of weapons and explosive devices were seized in an undercover sting operation by two Lahav 433 police officers.

The police filed indictments against the suspects, who were largely from the Arab community.

