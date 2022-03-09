Herzog gives Erdogan facsimile of Suleiman the Magnificent's poems

On his historic visit to Turkey, Preident Isaac Herzog gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a facsimile - or copy - of a print of a poem written by Suleiman the Magnificent (1494-1566), from the National Library of Israel collection.

Facsimile of a copy of Suleiman the Magnificent's poems, given by President Isaac Herzog to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, March 9, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The facsimile is an anthology collection of poems written under Suleiman the Magnificent's pen name, Mohibi ("the lover").

Facsimile of a copy of Suleiman the Magnificent's poems, given by President Isaac Herzog to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, March 9, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)

The rare copy was produced during the lifetime of Suleiman the Magnificent in 1553. It is one of the only copies available in the world of the anthology.

Facsimile of a copy of Suleiman the Magnificent's poems, given by President Isaac Herzog to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, March 9, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)

Suleiman the Magnificent, or Soleiman I was the longest-reigning Sultan of the Ottman Empire from 1520 to 1566. He extended the borders of the Ottoman Empire to include much of the Middle East.