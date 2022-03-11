Education Ministry to provide support to Ukrainian schools

The Israeli Education Ministry will provide support to Ukrainian schools, the ministry announced.

The ministry will hold professional training via Zoom for 500 Ukrainian teachers on "dealing with emergencies."

Teachers will also receive training on locating, identifying and supporting students in distress and providing tools for emotional and social support.