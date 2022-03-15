Anonymous hacks Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant

Hackers from the Anonymous group hacked the site of the Russian state corporation for nuclear energy "Rosatom" on Tuesday. The corp is allegedly running Zaporizhzhya, a Ukrainian nuclear power plant seized by Russia.

Anonymous changed the interface on the site and made it otherwise inaccessible as of Tuesday. They also claimed to have gained access to gigabytes of data, which they plan to leak to the public.



#Anonymous hacks into Russian firm nuclear plant.

*Anonymous defaces Rosatom website, starts to leak gigabytes of data* (link to data in article: we can't post the link because Twitter is mean to us sometimes).https://t.co/2uxp0yafen — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 15, 2022

On March 4, Russian forces seized control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, with one building at the complex set ablaze during the fighting, causing global concern of a potential nuclear accident.