Russian oligarch's $3.3 million yacht seized in Italy

A 100-foot yacht owned by an unnamed sanctioned Russian oligarch was seized on Friday by Italian police, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The 3.3 million dollar yacht named New Vogue was docked off the shore of Imperia, northwestern Italy. Police seized the yacht following an investigation into the yacht's ownership, which lasted several weeks.

