Palestinian security forces member killed in Lebanon - report

A member of the Palestinian Authority's National Security Forces (NSF) was shot and killed in a market in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon on Sunday night, according to Lebanese reports.

Palestinian leaders in the camp were in contact with each other on Monday to maintain stability and security in the camp, according to al-Ahed news.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In December, tension broke out between Hamas and Fatah in Lebanon after Hamas accused the NSF of shooting and killing a number of participants in a funeral in the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp.