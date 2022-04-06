Fireworks cancelled at Mount Herzl Independence Day ceremony

There will be no fireworks at the Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl this year, Culture Minister Chili Tropper announced on Wednesday.

This change has been made in order to protect veterans who suffer from PTSD. In previous years, an annual fireworks display was held in the evening of Independence Day.

