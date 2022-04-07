NATO working hard to prevent escalation of the conflict

"NATO allies are providing many different types of weapons in order to support Ukraine including missile systems and defense systems targeted at shooting down planes," Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary-General said Thursday in a press conference held outside the NATO HQ in Brussels, with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

"Our allies are in the process of adding more sanctions on Russia, " he added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating from over Ukraine...we are providing support but at the same time working hard to prevent escalation of the conflict."

"The more weapons we get and the sooner they will arrive in Ukraine the more human lives will be saved more cities and villages will not be destructed, this is my message to the allies' it is very simple," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.