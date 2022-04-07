Two suspects arrested for bombing Ministry of Health office

In a joint operation of the Shin bet and the Northern Police Department two suspects were arrested for questioning on suspicion of bombing the Ministry of Health branch in Nazareth causing severe damage to the building.

Indictments against 20-years-old Jafre Fahuri from Nazareth and 23-year-old Ali Kalibat from Basmat Tab'un, will be field later today, Shin Bet spokesperson said.

The Shin Bet and the Police view the damaging government institutions as a serious matter, and will continue to act in accordance with the authority given to them by law, and will use all measures at their disposal to enforce the law on all involved," the spokesperson said.