Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli security forces operating against Palestinian terrorists in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 21, 2024 09:05

Israeli security forces are operating to counter terrorism in Jenin and have detected attacks against terrorists in the area, the IDF announced on Tuesday. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry later reported that three individuals had been killed, and another eight were wounded in clashes with the Israeli forces. 

According to the ministry, two of those wounded are in serious condition.

The Israeli military has yet to confirm the details of its operational activity in the area.

This is a developing story. 

Three senior Syrian officials face war crimes trial in absentia in Franc
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 09:16 AM
Four teens from east Jerusalem arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 08:53 AM
Fire breaks out in Metula, northern Israel, after Lebanon rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 07:26 AM
France supports ICC warrants against Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 07:13 AM
Two IDF soldiers injured in combat, evacuated for medical treatment
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 06:20 AM
IDF arrests security prisoner from Jalama in Jenin, West Bank
By WALLA!
05/21/2024 05:13 AM
Over 569 tons of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza so far
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 04:02 AM
Bernie Sanders backs ICC ruling against PM Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:10 AM
Italy condemns ICC equating Netanyahu with Hamas in warrant
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:50 PM
Israel to discuss steps against PA after ICC announcement - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 10:36 PM
Iran asked US for assistance following Raisi's helicopter crash
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 09:01 PM
China condemns US attendance at Taiwan president inauguration
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 06:25 PM
Ukrainian military says it's 'holding back' Russian forces
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 05:51 PM
Russia ready to assist Iran in Raisi crash investigation, says Shoigu
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 03:28 PM
Kremlin says details of nuclear exercises are up to defense ministry
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 12:31 PM