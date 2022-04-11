IDF to secure Joseph's Tomb, deny Jewish entry - report

The IDF's Judea and Samaria Division will secure Joseph's Tomb throughout Monday night and deny entry to the site for Jewish worshippers, KAN News reported.

The Security establishment is seeking to avoid confrontation in the holy site after two members of Rabbi Eliezer Berland's Breslover hasidic sect were shot at the entrance of the city of Nablus trying to get to Joseph's Tomb.

Palestinian rioters twice vandalized the site considered holy to Judaism, Islam and Christianity on Saturday and Sunday night.