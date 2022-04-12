The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu offered Silman's husband a 'senior political position' - report

MK Idit Silman's husband reportedly told his inner circle of opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's offer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 20:51
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021.
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu offered MK Idit Silman's husband, Shmulik, a "senior political position" if the deal with his wife falls through, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday evening.

Silman, of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, announced last week she has resigned from her role as coalition chairwoman after a spat with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz over allowing non-kosher Passover food (hametz) in hospitals.

Horowitz based his opposition to a ban on a High Court ruling which states hospitals cannot ban patients, visitors and staff from bringing in hametz food products during the holiday. 

Silman said after she resigned from the coalition that she "could not take it anymore," and that she could not continue undermining the Jewish identity of the State of Israel.

According to Israeli media, Silman was offered the 10th spot on the Likud Party's list and a ministerial position in return for her leaving the coalition.

Knesset member of Yamina party Idit Silman and her husband, Shmulik, arrive to the parliament for attending the swearing-in ceremony of the 24th Knesset in Jerusalem, April 6, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Knesset member of Yamina party Idit Silman and her husband, Shmulik, arrive to the parliament for attending the swearing-in ceremony of the 24th Knesset in Jerusalem, April 6, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu reportedly told Shmulik he "appreciates his intelligence," according to the report, adding that Silman reportedly spoke of the alleged offer with his friends and family.

Shmulik Silman denied Netanyahu made him an offer but refused to comment when asked whether he claimed it to people in his circle, Channel 13 reported.

The opposition head's office vehemently denied Channel 13's report.



