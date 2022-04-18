Rioters fire fireworks at police in the Temple Mount compound

A group of Muslim rioters set off fireworks toward police on Monday morning in the Temple Mount compound, according to Army Radio.

This happened as the Jewish Priestly Blessing ceremony began at the Western Wall.

