Iran says it thwarted largescale cyberattack on country's infrastructure

The Iranian “AFTA” presidential strategic management center thwarted a widespread cyber attack on the country's infrastructure in recent days, according to Iranian state TV IRIB.

According to AFTA, the cyberattackers planned to exploit a security gap in one of the softwares most widely used by infrastructure organizations in Iran. The center claimed that they succeeded in denying permission for IP addresses from the Netherlands, US and UK from accessing "back doors" in the flawed software.

