Alleged Israeli airstrikes target sites near Damascus - report

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Damascus early Wednesday morning, according to Syrian reports.

Syrian air defenses responded to the strikes, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Initial reports indicated that the strikes targeted sites in Qudssaya, northwest of Damascus, and near the Damascus International Airport.

The strikes are the third alleged Israeli strike on Syria in the past month.

Two weeks ago, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near the towns of Rakhlah and Qatana, southwest of Damascus, according to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV. The Scientific Studies and Research Center in Jamraya was also targeted, according to the Step News Agency.

Less than a week before that strike, a rare daytime alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Masyaf in northwestern Syria, according to Syrian reports. The Step News Agency reported that the strikes targeted sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias and scientific research sites in Masyaf.

Satellite imagery from Sentinel Hub shared by open-source intelligence account Aurora Intel showed at least four different targets in the strikes near Masyaf, including the Zawi Defense Factory, the Scientific Studies and Research Center, a Syrian Army complex, and another site far away from Masyaf in Suwaydah.